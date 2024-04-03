Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

TPZ stock opened at C$22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.52. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$18.03 and a one year high of C$22.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.34.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of C$82.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2639523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total value of C$4,470,000.00. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

