NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) & Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Head to Head Analysis

NBT Bancorp and Alerus Financial are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NBT Bancorp and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $41.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Alerus Financial has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Given NBT Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. NBT Bancorp pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alerus Financial pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Alerus Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Alerus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Alerus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $664.97 million 2.52 $118.78 million $2.66 13.39 Alerus Financial $269.76 million 1.53 $11.70 million $0.57 36.74

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. NBT Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 17.86% 11.10% 1.14% Alerus Financial 4.34% 8.69% 0.80%

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Alerus Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan administration and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. Further, it operates as a property management and passive investment company, as well as investment advisor that provides investment management and financial consulting services. The company operates in upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont, southern Maine, and central and northwestern Connecticut. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

