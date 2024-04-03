Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.86.
Several brokerages have commented on ALPN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.
