Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

Several brokerages have commented on ALPN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

See Also

