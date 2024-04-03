Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of analysts have commented on AMPX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

