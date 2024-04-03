Analysts Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) PT at $49.67

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company.

Biohaven Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BHVN opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after acquiring an additional 456,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Biohaven by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,150,000 after buying an additional 791,181 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Biohaven by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,297,000 after buying an additional 1,458,072 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

