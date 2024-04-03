Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $49.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Biohaven by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Biohaven by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHVN opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

