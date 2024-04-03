Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $4,810,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bowlero by 283.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 356,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Bowlero during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,217,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 36.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 284,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,054 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Price Performance

BOWL stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

