Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOWL. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.46 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bowlero by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

