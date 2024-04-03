Brokerages Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Target Price at $98.29

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AWI opened at $120.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 587,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after acquiring an additional 517,699 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,725,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,068,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

