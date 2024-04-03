Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 563,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 135,371 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,091 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 189,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 134,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.