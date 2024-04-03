Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Price Target at $60.96

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

O opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

