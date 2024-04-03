P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $247.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.04. P3 Health Partners has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

