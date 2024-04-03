P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
