Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after acquiring an additional 517,699 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after purchasing an additional 569,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWI opened at $120.22 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

