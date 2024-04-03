Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $114.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

