Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

JIAXF opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

About Jiangxi Copper

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

