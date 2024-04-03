Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
JIAXF opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $1.85.
About Jiangxi Copper
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jiangxi Copper
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.