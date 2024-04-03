Analyzing Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) & Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and Nanophase Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.88 $595.64 million N/A N/A Nanophase Technologies $37.30 million 0.95 -$4.38 million ($0.08) -8.88

Volatility & Risk

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies.

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Natura &Co and Nanophase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 11.13% -3.74% -1.78% Nanophase Technologies -11.75% -96.09% -13.40%

Summary

Natura &Co beats Nanophase Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It produces engineered nanomaterial products from antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide formulation for use in various markets, such as energy storage, exterior coatings, integrated circuiy and data storage, optical surface polishing, personal care, plastics, and textiles. The company also manufactures skin health products, including sunscreens and daily care products under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, including architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

