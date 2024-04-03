Alpha Network Alliance Ventures (OTCMKTS:ANAV) versus iPower (NYSE:IPW) Financial Survey

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures (OTCMKTS:ANAV – Get Free Report) and iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Network Alliance Ventures and iPower’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Network Alliance Ventures N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -13.79 iPower $88.90 million 0.17 -$11.97 million ($0.25) -2.07

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iPower. Alpha Network Alliance Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Network Alliance Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Network Alliance Ventures and iPower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Network Alliance Ventures and iPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Network Alliance Ventures N/A N/A N/A iPower -8.88% -37.62% -14.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of iPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Alpha Network Alliance Ventures

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the marketing and sale of food supplements and vitamins under the WellnessPro brand name. The company sells its products through anavexchange.com, an online marketplace. Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products. It also provides general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. The company sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through zenhydro.com, simpledeluxe.com, and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

