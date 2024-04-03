Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT at $6.80

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.
CLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLNE
Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.52 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.
Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Energy Fuels
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.