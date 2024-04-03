Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT at $6.80

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 115,935 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.52 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

