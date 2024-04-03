Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Definitive Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $907.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.39. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.