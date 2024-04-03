Short Interest in Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Declines By 7.5%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,800 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 1,213,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.60. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$3.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

