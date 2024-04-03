Short Interest in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Expands By 12.7%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 4,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $177,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $177,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,480 shares of company stock worth $2,086,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,742,000 after acquiring an additional 362,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after acquiring an additional 301,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.