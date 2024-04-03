Bank of America Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $425.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $363.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $359.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.63 and its 200 day moving average is $335.67. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $150,524,000. General Partner Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

