Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

HUT stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $416.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 327.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 5,252,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,429,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 2,375.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 964,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

