Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Omnicell by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

