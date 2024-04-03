BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) & New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Financial Analysis

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. BrightSpire Capital pays out -615.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $308.67 million N/A N/A N/A N/A BrightSpire Capital $298.70 million 2.85 -$15.55 million ($0.13) -50.08

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and BrightSpire Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

New York Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and BrightSpire Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A BrightSpire Capital 1 1 2 0 2.25

BrightSpire Capital has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.77%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A BrightSpire Capital -7.34% 9.42% 2.84%

Summary

BrightSpire Capital beats New York Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company also qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

