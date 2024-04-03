Analyzing Coty (NYSE:COTY) & The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF)

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) and The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Coty and The Unilever Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Coty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty 5.39% 11.91% 3.84% The Unilever Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coty and The Unilever Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $5.55 billion 1.87 $508.20 million $0.35 33.20 The Unilever Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Coty has higher revenue and earnings than The Unilever Group.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coty and The Unilever Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 0 7 4 0 2.36 The Unilever Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coty currently has a consensus target price of $13.28, indicating a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Coty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than The Unilever Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Coty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coty beats The Unilever Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The company provides Consumer Beauty segment products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, and Sally Hansen brands. It also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of JAB Beauty B.V.

About The Unilever Group

(Get Free Report)

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers soups, bouillons, seasonings, sauces, mayonnaise, ketchup, ice cream, and tea categories. This segment offers its products under the Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Brooke Bond, Heart (Wall's), Hellmann's, Knorr, Lipton, Magnum, Pukka, Sir Kensington's, and Unilever Food Solutions brands. The Home Care segment offers fabric solutions, home care products, and hygiene products under the Cif, Dirt is Good, Omo, Persil, Domestos, Seventh Generation, and Sunlight brands. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.