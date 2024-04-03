NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $908.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $894.52 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $784.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

