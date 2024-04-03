InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

NSPR opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

About InspireMD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter worth $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the third quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter worth $4,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Featured Articles

