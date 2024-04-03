Short Interest in AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Decreases By 7.4%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,200 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 29th total of 521,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 267.9 days.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

