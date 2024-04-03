Short Interest in AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Decreases By 7.4%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,200 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 29th total of 521,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 267.9 days.
AutoCanada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62.
About AutoCanada
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- About the Markup Calculator
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.