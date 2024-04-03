Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $37.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.58.

VNOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Viper Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

