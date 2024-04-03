Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.47.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

