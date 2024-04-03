TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Shares of TRU opened at $77.82 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

