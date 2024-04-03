StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.74 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

