StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.74 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.36.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.