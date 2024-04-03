StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $19.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company's stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

