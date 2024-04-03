StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $19.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries
About SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
