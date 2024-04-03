Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 224.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.49.

NYSE PL opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $619.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.78. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

