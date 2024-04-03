Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s previous close.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $878.87.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $903.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $708.60. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total value of $3,055,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,097,359,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.