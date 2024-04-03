Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

IVA opened at $3.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. Inventiva has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

