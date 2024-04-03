Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

