TD Cowen Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $89.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after buying an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

