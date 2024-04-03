Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $42.63

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.0 %

HP opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.51. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 559,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4,189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 30,706 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.