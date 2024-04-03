StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

