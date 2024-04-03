StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
