Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.76 million, a P/E ratio of -30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.67%.
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
