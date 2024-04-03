Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.76 million, a P/E ratio of -30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

