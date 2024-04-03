Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marchex by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

