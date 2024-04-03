Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $72.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

TCBI stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,211 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,311 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

