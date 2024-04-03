Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 328.13% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acelyrin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of SLRN opened at $6.54 on Monday. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $636.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acelyrin by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after buying an additional 2,966,883 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth $17,106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

