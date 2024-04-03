Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Grows By 13.1%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 29th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 770.0 days.

Ansell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLF opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Ansell has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

Get Ansell alerts:

Ansell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.