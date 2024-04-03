WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,306,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 79,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,002,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,467,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $44.48 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

