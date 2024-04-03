Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

DYNT opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.45. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

