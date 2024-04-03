Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 1.6 %
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 17.41%.
Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
