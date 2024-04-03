HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Dawson James cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $2,988,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 114.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.